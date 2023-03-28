News World Two killed, two injured in stabbing in Lisbon centre for Muslims

A knife-armed attacker killed two women on Tuesday at an Islamic centre in the Portuguese capital Lisbon before being shot and wounded by police, authorities said.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 28,2023

Police officers stand guard outside Ismaili Centre, after a deadly knife attack in Lisbon, Portugal, March 28, 2023. (REUTERS)

Two people have been killed and two more were critically injured in a stabbing in a centre for Muslims in Lisbon.



Police shot the attacker, who was seriously injured and taken into custody, the police told dpa on request.



The stabbing is thought to have been a terrorist attack.



The two dead were women aged about 20 and 40, police said.



The attack occurred in Centro Ismaelita, a centre for Muslims.



There was no immediate information from authorities as to who was behind the attack, but according to a report by TV station RTP, the attacker was from Afghanistan and was carrying a large knife.




























