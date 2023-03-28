Russia says downed U.S.-supplied long-range bomb in Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen carry rocket-propelled grenades and sniper rifles as they walk towards the city of Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, on March 13, 2022. (AFP Photo)

Russia said Tuesday it had downed in Ukraine a long-distance rocket-propelled bomb recently supplied to Kyiv by the United States -- a weapon seen as vital for a planned Ukrainian counter-offensive.

"Air defence (forces) downed... a GLSDB guided rocket," the defence ministry said in a statement, referring to ground launched small diameter bombs produced by Boeing and the Saab Group.

These devices have a range of up to 150 kilometres (93 miles), which would threaten Russian positions and supply depots far behind the front lines.

The Pentagon in February announced it was providing Ukraine with GLSDBs as part of a $2.2 billion arms package.

"This gives them a longer-range capability... that will enable them to conduct operations in defense of their country and to take back their sovereign territory," Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said at the time.

Ukraine had been asking the United States for munitions that can fly farther than the HIMARS rockets, which have an 80-kilometre range.

The GLSDB potentially gives Ukraine forces an ability to strike anywhere in the Russian-held parts of Ukraine.

That could threaten key Russian supply lines, arms depots and air bases.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky at the time tweeted his thanks to President Joe Biden for the new aid.

"The more long-range our weapons are and the more mobile our troops are the sooner Russia's brutal aggression will end," he said.





























