Kyiv Mayor Klitchko says there are explosions in the city

The Mayor of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, Vitaly Klitchko, reported that explosions occurred in the city.

Sharing from his Telegram account that explosions were heard in the Obolon and Svyatoşin districts, Klichko said, "A fire broke out in a store building in the Svyatoşin district."

Noting that firefighters and search and rescue teams were sent to the areas where the explosions occurred, Klitchko noted that according to the available information, there was no loss of life as a result of the explosions.

In the statement made by the Kyiv City Military Administration, it was stated that air defense systems were working in the capital.

According to the Ukrainian media, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attacks were carried out in Kyiv and some regions at midnight.