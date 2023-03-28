Kremlin: Russia will keep calling for Nord Stream probe after UN failure

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it would keep demanding an international investigation into explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea last year, after failing to win backing for a probe at the United Nations.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said everyone should be interested in an impartial investigation in order to find the culprits.

On Monday, Russia failed to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September that ruptured the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany and spewed gas into the Baltic Sea.

































