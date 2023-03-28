Kamala Harris pledges US partnership with Africa during visit to Ghana

US Vice President Kamala Harris pledged a new era of partnership with Africa during her visit Tuesday to Ghana, expressing her vision for "a future that is propelled by African innovation."

Harris highlighted the continent's innovation in emergency health care supplies, vaccines, farming and mineral processing.

"We must invest in the African ingenuity and creativity, which will unlock incredible economic growth and opportunities," Harris said from Independence Square in Accra, where thousands gathered waving US and Ghanaian flags.

She said the US must be guided "not by what we can do for our African partners, but we can do with our African partners."

Her visit is part of a weeklong trip that will also include stops in Tanzania and Zambia as the US escalates its outreach to the continent.















