CHINA SAYS RUSSIAS PUSH FOR NORD STREAM BLAST INQUIRY WAS REALISTIC OPTION

In this photo provided by the Armed Forces of Denmark, a view the disturbance in the water above the gas leak, in the Baltic Sea, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. (AP)

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday Russia's bid to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines was a meaningful option in the search for the truth.

Russia failed on Monday to get the 15-member council to pass a draft resolution asking U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to establish an international investigation into the "sabotage" and identify who was to blame.

Russia proposed the draft resolution last month, just days before the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.



























