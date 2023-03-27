News World Washington 'deeply concerned' about developments in Israel

Washington 'deeply concerned' about developments in Israel

"Democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship," US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that Washington was "deeply concerned" by the developments in Israel.

DPA WORLD Published March 27,2023 Subscribe

The United States have expressed deep concern and called for an urgent compromise as angry protests broke out in Tel Aviv following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of Defence Minister Yoav Galant.



"Democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship," US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that Washington was "deeply concerned" by the developments in Israel.



"Democratic societies are strengthened by checks and balances, and fundamental changes to a democratic system should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support," Watson said.



Netanyahu sacked Galant after he called on the government to halt its controversial planned judicial reform, which would allow parliament to overturn decisions of the Supreme Court with a simple majority.



In addition, politicians are to be given more influence in the appointment of judges.



"We continue to strongly urge Israeli leaders to find a compromise as soon as possible," Watson said.







