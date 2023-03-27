Multiple victims reported in Nashville school shooting

Officials responded to a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, with multiple victims confirmed, the local fire department said on Monday.

"We are responding to an active aggressor at 33 Burton Hills Blvd Covenant School. We can confirm we have multiple patients," the Nashville Fire Department said on Twitter.

The media said that at least three children were killed in the shooting.

The Covenant School, founded in 2001, is a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville with about 200 students, according to the school's website.