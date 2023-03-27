Bayraktar TB-3 counting days for its maiden flight

Selçuk Bayraktar shared the photos of Bayraktar TB3 taken before the month of Ramadan in his social media account. In the post, Bayraktar said, 'The images of the 'fish', the first of its kind with the ability to fold its wings, appearing on the production line in the photos we shared today, taken before Ramadan. It is counting the days to its first flight after its older brother Kızılelma.' The Bayraktar TB3 UCAV is an armed unmanned aerial vehicle system, currently being developed indigenously by Baykar and capable of takeoff and landing on short runway aircraft carriers. The Bayraktar TB3 can launch an assault operation with the smart munitions stationed under its wings. It can conduct armed operations overseas due in part to custom capabilities, like foldable wings that enable use on aircraft carriers. The Bayraktar TB3 can be operated from very remote distances thanks to its Line-Of-Sight and Beyond-Line-Of-Sight communications capabilities.