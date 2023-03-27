 Contact Us

Bayraktar TB-3 counting days for its maiden flight

BAYKAR Technology leader Selçuk Bayraktar shared the new images of the Bayraktar TB-3 UCAV and announced that it is counting days for its first flight.

A News / Turkey
Published 27.03.2023 11:09
Subscribe
  • 1
  • 8
Selçuk Bayraktar shared the photos of Bayraktar TB3 taken before the month of Ramadan in his social media account.
Bosphorus closed to ship traffic due to fog
Istanbulite Muslims flock to Hagia Sophia Mosque to perform first Friday prayers of Ramadan
Turkish defense authorities ink deal for more mine clearing vehicles
First suhoor in ship, tent and container cities in quake-hit Hatay
Quake-hit farmers return to their gardens in spring-colored Amik Plain