RUSSIAS MEDVEDEV: ICCS DECISION ON PUTIN WILL HAVE HORRIBLE CONSEQUENCES FOR LAW

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russia President Vladimir Putin will have horrible consequences for international law.



"They decided to try a president of ... a nuclear power that does not participate in the ICC on the same grounds as the United States and other countries," Medvedev wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.



"The consequences for international law will be monstrous."



"Now, no one will go to any international body, everyone will negotiate among themselves. All stupid decisions of the UN and other structures will burst at the seams. The gloomy decline of the entire system of international relations is coming. Trust is gone," he added.



On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.



For Kyiv's part, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hailed the issuance of the arrest warrant for Putin as an "important step towards justice."



Meanwhile, Russia has rejected the decision by the ICC, saying it does not recognize its jurisdiction and considers its decisions "null and void."























