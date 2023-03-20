Over $7.5B raised to support Türkiye, Syria after quakes at EU donors' conference

An EU donors conference on Monday raised over €7 billion ($7.5 billion) to support Türkiye and Syria in the aftermath of last month's powerful earthquakes.

"The total pledges amount to €7 billion," Swedish Premier Ulf Kristersson announced at the end of the Together for the People in Türkiye and Syria International Donors' Conference.

Kristersson said the fundraiser has "reached its goal."

The event was co-hosted by the European Commission and the Swedish government, which assumed the turning presidency of the Council of the EU on Jan. 1.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, also welcomed the pledges.

"Thank you very much for showing the people of Syria and Turkey that they are not alone, that we care, we are here to help," she said.

The European Commission itself pledged €1 billion for reconstruction in Türkiye and a further package of €108 million for humanitarian assistance and early recovery in Syria.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck southern and southeastern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 50,000 people.

Some 13.5 million people have been affected across 11 provinces in Türkiye, namely Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

In neighboring Syria, at least 4,500 people were killed and more than 8,700 injured.