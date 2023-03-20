Ukraine says no negotiations possible with Russia following ICC arrest warrant

A Ukrainian presidential aide on Monday said that there can be no negotiations with Moscow following the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter that Putin's "legal fixation" as "an obvious international criminal" means that there can be no negotiations with the current Russian leader.

He also said that Russia cannot return to world politics in its "pre-war status" and that sanctions implemented against Moscow cannot be lifted as long as the "face of Putin" represents the country.

On Friday, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal hailed the issuance of the arrest warrant for Putin as an "important step towards justice."

Meanwhile, Russia rejected the decision by the ICC, saying Moscow does not recognize its jurisdiction and considers the ICC decisions "null and void."















