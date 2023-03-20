PEOPLE WAIT IN LINE FOR DRINKING WATER UNDER THREAT OF BOMBARDMENT IN UKRAINES DONETSK REGION

People wait in line for drinking water under threat of bombardment in Ukraine's Donetsk region

Locals wait in line in front of a water tank under the threat of bombardment to get drinking water in the city of Chasiv Yar in Ukraine's Donetsk region.

Intense activity on the side of the Ukrainian army is observed in the city, which is surrounded by the Russian army from three different sides.

Due to the destruction of surrounding bridges, the only road connecting to the front line city of Bakhmut is also located in Chasiv Yar.

In the city, where natural gas and electricity cannot be supplied because of the damage inflicted on energy and critical infrastructures by Russian attacks, residents are struggling to survive with the help of volunteers who bring them water and food.

At the center of the city, which bears fresh traces of the war and where the sound of strong explosions from the front can be heard, the locals are waiting in front of a water tank, while being under the threat of Russian bombardment.

"We are afraid of waiting under the attacks, but now that we are used to it, we understand when there is an attack, and we hide. This is scary, but we got used to it," 68-year-old Alla, who did not want to reveal her last name, told Anadolu in an interview.

Alla said they have not had drinking water for about a month.

Drinking water and humanitarian aid were brought to the city by volunteers, Alla also said, noting that walking around the streets is dangerous.

"We try not to go out too much. It is not safe to be outside. It is possible for attacks to start at any moment, so there is danger. Attacks continue day and night."

Separately, Igor, an official from a "point of invincibility" opened in Chasiv Yar, told Anadolu that the center was the only secure location in the city.

Noting that the attacks against the region began to increase as clashes in neighboring Bakhmut intensified, Igor said the situation has become more severe in the last four days.

"Points of invincibility" are aid centers launched by the Ukrainian government in late November to provide basic services during power outages inflicted by Russian strikes.

Heating and free internet service are offered at these centers, where residents can charge their phones and electrical appliances.

Humanitarian aid is also distributed at the "points of invincibility," where hot meals and beverages are served to local residents, in addition to health services.

Chasiv Yar is located in the west of Bakhmut, a large transport hub through which Ukrainian troops in Donbas are supplied with weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

Now in its second year, the war between Russia and Ukraine has so far killed 8,231 civilians and wounded 13,734 others, according to the latest UN figures.





















