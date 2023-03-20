Zelensky thanks EU, US for new military aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has welcomed new military aid from the European Union and the United States as a boost to his country's defence capabilities.



"Rapid deliveries and also the production of ammunition is foreseen," Zelensky said in his daily video message on Monday evening. "This is a strategic step," he added.



He said the EU was spending €2 billion ($2.14 billion) to supply Ukraine with 1 million new artillery shells over the next twelve months to fight Russia.



The US, in turn, had put together a new $350 million defence package to buy new weapons and ammunition, he said.



"This strengthens the conviction that we are united, that the movement towards victory over the terrorist state cannot be stopped," Zelensky added.



He said EU members had shown that they were genuinely interested in Europe being strong and free. Earlier, Zelensky had called EU leaders to personally thank them for their support.



