Norway delivers eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine

Norway has delivered eight Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine to help repel Russian advances, according to Norwegian armed forces.



The vehicles have arrived and are ready for deployment, the armed forces announced in Oslo on Monday.



"For Ukraine, the donation of tanks will be crucial for its ability to conduct offensive operations and retake territories occupied by Russia," Lieutenant Colonel Lars Jansen said.



Norway had announced in February that it would give Ukraine eight of its 36 older 2A4-type Leopard tanks.



Oslo also said it would deliver four escort vehicles as well as ammunition and spare parts were to Ukraine.



