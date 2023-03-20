Biden welcomes meeting between Israelis, Palestinians to curb violence in occupied West Bank

U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed a meeting Sunday between Israelis and Palestinians in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh to discuss ways to curb violence in the occupied West Bank.

Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the phone following the meeting, which brought together delegates from Israel and the Palestinian Authority and was attended by Egyptian, U.S. and Jordanian officials.

"The President reinforced the need for all sides to take urgent, collaborative steps to enhance security coordination, condemn all acts of terrorism, and maintain the viability of a two-state solution," the White House said in a statement.

"The President also underscored his belief that democratic values have always been, and must remain, a hallmark of the U.S.-Israel relationship, that democratic societies are strengthened by genuine checks and balances, and that fundamental changes should be pursued with the broadest possible base of popular support."

Sunday's security meeting was held as tensions have been sharply rising across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli military raids into Palestinian towns.

Around 90 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire since the start of this year, according to Palestinian figures. Fourteen Israelis have also been killed in separate attacks during the same period.