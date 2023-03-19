Fair shut down in German city of Münster after fatal knife attack

A fatal knife attack on a merry-go-round led the organizers of a large fair in the northern German city of Münster to cancel its final day on Sunday.



City authorities said the Send fair, which draws up to a million visitors every year, would remain closed after a 31-year-old man died in the attack late on Saturday. His assailant has not been caught.



Out of respect for the victim, the fair could not be allowed to continue following the attack, mayor Markus Lewe said in a statement. Lewe described the attack as a shock to the community and said the victim was a father.



Send fair is held three times a year. The current one began on March 11 and was due to end on Sunday.