Presidents of Angola, DR Congo hold security talks

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi held talks with his Angolan counterpart Joao Lourenco aimed at assessing the security situation in eastern Congo, an official said Sunday.

The talks took place on Saturday in Luanda, Angola's capital, amid a faltering cease-fire announced by M23 rebels fighting in DR Congo's eastern North Kivu province, according to Congolese Foreign Minister Christophe Lutundula.

The African Union appointed Lourenco to mediate talks between the M23 rebel group and the government.

Angola's parliament on Friday approved the country's deployment of up to 500 troops to support peacekeeping operations in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, after a cease-fire brokered by Luanda between rebels and government faltered.

The Angolan mission will have an initial duration of 12 months.

"The meeting allowed the two heads of state to assess the peace process led by the Angolan president in his capacity as mediator appointed by the African Union. They also discussed the mandate of the Angolan military contingent," Lutundula told reporters.

Since its reemergence in late 2021, the rebel group has occupied key towns in North Kivu province.

The fighting has heightened tensions between Rwanda and the neighboring DR Congo government.

Kinshasa accuses Kigali of backing the rebel group, a charge Rwanda consistently denies.

The rebels earlier this month agreed to cease hostilities following mediation by Lourenco.

But there have been accusations and counter-accusations of cease-fire violations.

During the Saturday meeting, Lourenco emphasized the need to continue engagement between the Congolese government, Rwanda and M23 leadership with regard to the cessation of hostilities, according to the presidency in Angola.