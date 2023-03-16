Germany ‘greatly concerned’ by Israel’s planned judicial overhaul

Germany's chancellor on Thursday voiced concern about the Israeli government's plans to overhaul the country's legal system.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Berlin, Olaf Scholz underlined that broad consensus is needed for such major reforms.

"As we are a close friend of Israel, and as we share democratic values, we are monitoring this debate very closely. And I must not hide from you the fact that we're greatly concerned about this," Scholz said.

The German chancellor underlined that the independence of the judiciary is a "great democratic value," and called on Netanyahu to consider proposals put forward by Israeli President Isaac Herzog to resolve the societal rift.

"It is good that President Herzog talked to a number of societal actors in order to counter a further polarization of Israel, and to maintain social peace," Scholz said.

"President Herzog also submitted concrete proposals to solve this situation, and as friends of Israel, we would hope that these proposals will be considered," he added.

In recent weeks, tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to protest Netanyahu's plans for judicial overhaul, seen by the opposition as an attempt to reduce the powers of the judicial authority in favor of the executive authority.

The planned change would severely limit the power of the Supreme Court, give the government the power to choose judges, and end the appointment of legal advisers to ministries by the attorney general.