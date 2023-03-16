Canada to end COVID-19 tests for air travelers from China, Hong Kong, Macau

Canada will end COVID-19 tests Friday for air travelers who arrive from China, Hong Kong and Macau.

"As of 12:01 a.m. EDT on March 17, 2023, air travelers to Canada on flights originating from the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong or Macao will no longer be required to provide evidence of a COVID-19 test result before boarding. This means that there will no longer be any federal COVID-19 border measures in place after that time," the Public Health Agency of Canada said in a news release Thursday.

The government responded to an increase in COVID cases in China by enacting the tests on Jan. 5 to "protect the health and safety of Canadians."

However, wastewater samples in Canada found no new variants of the disease, and none were detected in data provided by China or the international community, the release said.

Still, the government said if the situation changes, the testing could be reinstated.

"While we are encouraged that the epidemiological situation has improved in both China and Canada, and that temporary test requirements for air travelers put in place in early 2023 can now be lifted, we know we must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 and its variants," Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said in the news release.

"We will continue to make decisions based on the best public health advice and will adjust our measures accordingly to keep travelers, transportation workers and our transportation system safe and secure."