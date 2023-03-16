Body of missing Turkish-Belgian woman found in Netherlands

The body of a Turkish-Belgian woman has been found in the Netherlands three weeks after she went missing.

Search efforts for Fatma Bayram had been underway since Feb. 23 when she disappeared with her 5-year-old son in the town of Oupeye of Belgian Liege city, bordering the Netherlands.

Her son's body was found in the Meuse River the day after they went missing and the Liege prosecutor's office had said all possibilities were being investigated.

Bayram's body was found in the Netherlands three weeks after her disappearance, according to media reports on late Wednesday.

Speaking to Anadolu, Turkish Consul General in Brussels Umut Deniz said the discovery of Bayram's body will bring some relief to the Turkish community.

Bayram's funeral and burial will take place in Türkiye, added Deniz.







