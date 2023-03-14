ROMANIAN COURT REJECTS INFLUENCER ANDREW TATES APPEAL FOR RELEASE: REPORTS

A fresh appeal for release by jailed influencer and former kickboxer Andrew Tate was denied by a Romanian court on Monday, according to British media.

Tate, 36, is to remain imprisoned in the Eastern European country after his failed appeal to a 30-day extension of his detention period, Sky News reported.

He and his brother Tristan were arrested on Dec. 29, on suspicion of human trafficking, rape, and forming an organized crime group to exploit women.

The court had initially detained the two men for 24 hours, but this was later extended to 30 days, with further extensions in January and February.

Romanian authorities have seized property and cash worth almost £3.25 million (about $3.95 million) from Tate's villa, including luxury cars.

A bail hearing for the controversial social media influencer's brother is scheduled for Tuesday.