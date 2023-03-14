ITALIAN PRESIDENT LAUDS KENYAS DEMOCRACY, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Italian President Sergio Mattarella praised Kenya on Tuesday for its exemplary democracy and its role as a model for social and economic development.

Mattarella, who is in Kenya for a four-day visit, said Italy and Kenya signed several agreements aimed at fostering collaboration with more expected.

"The strengthening of our relations was something we discussed during our meeting this morning and we are very much on the same page in terms of our intentions and in terms of the way forward," he said at a joint news conference with Kenyan President William Ruto.

The Italian president underscored the importance of cultural cooperation, scientific and technological development and the role of Kenyan startups in driving entrepreneurial activities.

Mattarella emphasized the need for the international community to come together to foster peace, development and cooperation in the region, especially in light of tensions in the Great Lakes and Horn of Africa regions.

Ruto said Kenya and Italy agreed to remove non-tariff barriers in a bid to stimulate trade and investment. He said the two countries will negotiate the avoidance of a double-taxation agreement that will usher in higher levels of foreign direct investments.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of two agreements, two Memorandum of Understandings (MoU) and a joint declaration to provide a framework for the advancement of cooperation in different fields.

"We have signed an MoU through which our two countries shall cooperate in the field of health, towards the realization of universal health coverage and improved pharmaceutical production," said Ruto.

Kenya and Italy also signed an agreement to establish guidelines for political consultations at their foreign affairs ministries.

"The agreements we have signed today are a sign of how far our relations are advancing. We will continue partnering to foster an investor-friendly environment," Mattarella noted.

Italy pledged to provide $130 million in grants and soft loans for projects in agriculture, micro-small and medium-sized enterprises, housing and urban settlement, health, digital superhighway, and the creative economy.