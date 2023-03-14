Top EU diplomat warns of rising Israeli-Palestinian violence

Warning of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians, the EU's foreign policy chief said on Tuesday that the bloc should do all it can to achieve peace in the Middle East.

"The European Union should do all for a peaceful settlement in the Middle East conflict," Josep Borrell pointed out while speaking at a European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg, France.

At the debate on the "deterioration of democracy" in Israel and its consequences in the regions it occupies, Borrell urged the international community to renew its diplomatic efforts to relaunch the peace process between Israelis and Palestinians.

He pointed out that violence in occupied Palestinian territories had reached an "unseen level" and stressed that Tel Aviv's settlement policy was illegal. "It is not anti-Israel to say so," this is international law, he added.

Reiterating a statement he made last week on behalf of EU member countries, Borrell urged both parties to de-escalate.

He also called to ensure accountability for the perpetrators of settler violence and stressed that Israel's military operations must be proportionate and respect international humanitarian law.

In an opinion piece published earlier on Tuesday in a number of media outlets from the region, Borrell urged honesty from both Israelis and Palestinians.

"Being honest means acknowledging that extremism is rising on both sides," he asserted, acknowledging that "neither the Israeli nor the Palestinian side is ready for peace."

In order "to stop the current downward cycle," Borrell underlined the need for "intensive international efforts to create a new peace dynamic."

Following his meeting in February with Saudi Arabia"s foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, and Arab League Secretary-General Aboul Gheit, Borrell promised to intensify the EU's diplomatic efforts to bring peace to the conflict.











