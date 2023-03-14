Bolsonaro to testify in jewelry scandal: Brazil’s justice minister

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro will be called to give testimony as part of an investigation into allegations that he attempted to illegally bring $3.2 million worth of luxury jewelry into the country, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Monday.

Last week, the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called on the authorities to investigate allegations whether Bolsonaro and his entourage may have tried to avoid declaring the expensive jewelry, which was gifted by the Saudi Arabian government to Bolsonaro and his wife Michelle in 2021.

The jewelry was seized by customs officials in October that year after being discovered in a backpack of a government aide.

Dino did not provide a deadline for Bolsonaro to testify about the jewelry, which is being held by customs at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport.



"At some point…the former president of the republic will be summoned to testify. If he does not appear, a new situation will arise in which there may or may not be the triggering of international cooperation mechanisms," he said.



He added that the authorities are continuing the probe, combing through a range of materials including images, films and reports and may also have to call on evidence from experts.



"We have other people being heard, witnesses. It is possible to conclude the investigation regardless of whether he is heard or not. But I hope he appears and is heard because it is his right as an investigated person," he added.



Bolsonaro has denied the charges, with his lawyer Frederick Wassef insisting that the former president officially declared the items and there has been "no irregularity in his conduct."



Bolsonaro has remained in the U.S. since leaving Brazil in December last year, two days prior to the end of his presidential mandate