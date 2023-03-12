3 PKK/KCK terrorists neutralized in southeastern Türkiye

Three PKK/KCK terrorists were neutralized Sunday in southeastern Türkiye, according to the country's Interior Ministry.

The terrorists were neutralized in Nusaybin district of Mardin province as part of the Eren Abluka (Blockade) Autumn-Winter-22 Martyr Security Guard Abdullatif Emen Operation, the ministry said in a statement.

In its almost 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.