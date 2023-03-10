Several dead in shooting in German city of Hamburg

Several people were killed in a shooting Thursday evening in the northern German city of Hamburg, according to local media reports.

The German news agency dpa said "several" people were dead and some injured, but didn't give precise figures.

Police said on Twitter that a large operation was under way in the city's Alsterdorf district.

"According to first indications, shots were fired in a church in Deelboege street in the Grossborstel district. Several people were seriously injured, some even fatally," wrote police on Twitter.According to the Bild newspaper, seven people were killed in the shooting during a Jehovah's Witnesses event in Hamburg,



At least eight others were injured, the report said.



"We have no indications of a perpetrator on the run," a police spokesman at the scene said, adding that investigators instead have "indications that a perpetrator may have been in the building and may be even among the dead."

Hamburg's police say the reasons for the shooting remain unclear.