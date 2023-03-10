Türkiye welcomes Saudi Arabia, Iran decision to resume diplomatic ties

Türkiye on Friday welcomed Saudi Arabia and Iran for agreeing to resume bilateral diplomatic ties after officials of the two countries met in China.

Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said that it is a "significant step" taken by Riyadh and Tehran "in conformity with the rapprochement and normalization processes that have prevailed in the Middle East for a while."

Ankara congratulated Saudi Arabia and Iran for their decision and expressed the belief that "this progress in the relations of the two countries would make important contributions to the security, stability, and prosperity of our region."

The two Persian Gulf neighbors severed their diplomatic ties after the Saudi diplomatic mission in Tehran was attacked by an angry mob in January 2016 over the execution of a Saudi Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.

The two estranged neighbors were engaged in marathon talks since April 2021 to restore diplomatic ties, brokered by Iraq. Both Tehran and Riyadh noted progress but the breakthrough had been eluding.