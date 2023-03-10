 Contact Us

Prophet Muhammad (saw): ‘Do not worry! Allah is certainly with believers’

The only source of the feeling of being safe is Allah the Almighty. One of the beautiful names of our Almighty Lord (swt) is "al-Mu'min" (the Preserver of Safety). Every believer who believes in Allah (swt) is under His protection and guardianship. This is stated in the Holy Qur'an as follows: وَتَوَكَّلْ عَلَى اللّٰهِۜ وَكَفٰى بِاللّٰهِ وَك۪يلًا "And put your trust in Allah. For Allah is sufficient as a Trustee of Affairs." [Ahzab, 33/3]

In the verse, our Lord Almighty (swt) states, "He is the One Who sent down serenity upon the hearts of the believers so that they may increase even more in their faith."[Fath, 48/4]
