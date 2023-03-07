Long-time private secretary Gänswein to present book on Benedict XVI

Georg Gänswein, the long-time private secretary of Benedict XVI, plans on Tuesday evening in Munich to present his book on the late pope emeritus, who died on New Year's Eve.



"Nothing but the Truth" is the translation of the German title of the work, which was published in Italian immediately after the death of the late pope, who was born Joseph Ratzinger in Bavaria. It is due to be released in German on Wednesday.



The book also deals with the relationship between Benedict and his successor Pope Francis.



The Vatican has not officially commented on the book. Observers, however, identified Francis' reaction to the criticism in his recent statements.



"Sometimes a word is enough to hurt or kill a brother or sister," he said at one audience. "We think of slander, of gossip, which is so common, so everyday, and which hurts and destroys so much."



