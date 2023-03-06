US sanctions Syrian military intel officer for 2013 killings in Damascus

The US on Monday announced sanctions on a Syrian military intelligence officer for his killings in the Syrian capital Damascus 10 years ago.

Amjad Yousef is accused of "coldly and methodically" murdering at least 41 unarmed civilians in Tadamon, a neighborhood in the city, on April 16, 2013.

The designation came days ahead of 12th year of conflict in Syria.

The State Department is "designating Amjad Yousef, a Warrant Officer in the Syrian Military Intelligence Directorate ... due to his involvement in gross violations of human rights, namely extrajudicial killings," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement.

"As a result of today's action, Yousef, as well as his wife, Anan Wasouf, and their immediate family members, are ineligible for entry into the United States," said Blinken.

Citing the killings, the top diplomat also urged nations against normalizing ties with the Bashar al-Assad regime "absent enduring progress towards a political resolution."

"The United States calls on the Assad regime to cease all violations and abuses of human rights, including but not limited to extrajudicial killings, arbitrary detention, enforced disappearance, and torture," he added.

















