HUNGARYS FOREIGN MINISTER: WEST IS FALLING INTO WAR PSYCHOSIS

Hungary's Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó accused the West in parliament on Monday of falling into a "war psychosis."



"There are people in Brussels who see it as a competition to see who will supply Ukraine with more weapons, Europe or the United States," he said.



In this regard, he added, the world was "in the 25th hour" to avert an imminent world war.



Szijjártó called for an immediate ceasefire and peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán maintains good relations with Russia, despite its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.



Budapest only reluctantly supports EU sanctions on Russia.



Apart from Türkiye, Hungary is also the only NATO country that has not yet ratified Sweden and Finland's membership of the defence alliance. Previously neutral Stockholm and Helsinki's desire to join NATO was prompted by Russia's war in Ukraine.



The parliamentary vote on the accession protocols was recently postponed from the beginning to the end of the month.



Szijjártó is a particularly strong supporter of right-wing populist Orbán's foreign policy.



The Order of Friendship, which he accepted from his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the end of 2021, has not yet been returned by the minister.