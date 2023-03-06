'Consensus' in Ukraine military to 'continue defending' Bakhmut: presidency

Ukrainian presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said Monday there was a "consensus" within the Ukraine army to continue defending the embattled city of Bakhmut in the country's east.

Bakhmut has become the bloodiest and longest-running battle of Russia's year-long campaign in Ukraine, even though analysts suggest the city holds little strategic significance.

"There is a consensus among the military on the need to continue defending the city and the attrition of enemy forces, while building new lines and lines of defence in case the situation changes," Podolyak told AFP.

According to Podolyak, the defence of Bakhmut has "achieved its goals" by exhausting Russia's "main combat-ready" units and providing the opportunity to train "tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops to prepare a counteroffensive".

He added that "even if at some point the military leadership decides to withdraw to more advantageous positions", the defence of Bakhmut will be a "great strategic success" for Ukraine's army.

"However, to date no such decision has been made" by the military leadership, Podolyak added.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine said it would bolster its defences in the badly destroyed salt-mining city, where both sides have suffered heavy losses.