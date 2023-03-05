Kiev: Shelling at Kherson residential building kills at least three

Russian shelling in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson has hit a residential building and killed at least three people, according to Kiev.



The dead in the village of Ponyativka were a woman and two children, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, wrote on Telegram on Sunday. "Russian terrorists continue to kill civilians," Yermak said.



Last autumn, the Ukrainian army recaptured large parts of the Kherson region from the Russian occupiers. Since then, there have been regular reports of heavy shelling by Russian troops stationed just a short distance away on the other side of the Dnipro River.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's Civil Defence said the death toll had now risen to 13 after a heavy rocket attack in the major city of Zaporizhzhya last Thursday night. An eight-month-old girl had been recovered dead from the rubble of the five-storey building.