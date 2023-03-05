Serbia not supplying weapons to Russia or Ukraine: President

Serbia is not supplying weapons or ammunition to either Ukraine or Russia, the country's president said on Sunday.

"This is a blatant lie. Serbia did not send weapons to anyone. We have factories where we manufacture weapons, but we did not sell either weapons or munitions to Ukraine or Russia. We are clean about it," Aleksandar Vucic told journalists in Doha, where he is taking part in the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries.

Serbia adheres to international laws, he added.

Vucic held meetings in the Qatari capital with a number of leaders including Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Thani.

Serbia, one of Russia's closest allies in Europe which aspires to become an EU member, has so far resisted implementing Western sanctions on Moscow for its war on Ukraine that started last year in February.

Russia also backs Serbia on its refusal to recognize the independence of its former province Kosovo.

Earlier, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said that since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, no weapons were exported from Serbia to any of the parties to the conflict.

Moscow had demanded an official explanation from Belgrade about reports that Serbia delivered rockets to Ukraine.