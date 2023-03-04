Death toll in Türkiye earthquakes passes 45,960

The death toll from devastating earthquakes that struck Türkiye last month has risen to 45,968, the country's interior minister said on Saturday.

Suleyman Soylu said the death toll includes 4,267 Syrians as well.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces-Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

More than 13 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, which also hit Syria.

Soylu said the region has been rocked by more than 13,000 aftershocks since the disaster.