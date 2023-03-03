BRAZILS LULA DISCUSSES WAR IN UKRAINE, PEACE EFFORTS IN CALL WITH ZELENKSY

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva held a video call on Thursday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the leaders discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and the search for peace.

"I reaffirmed the desire of Brazil to converse with other countries and participate in any initiative concerning the construction of peace and dialogue," said Lula on Twitter.

"War cannot interest anyone," he wrote.

Lula reiterated his willingness to push for dialogue between Moscow and Kyiv in order to "promote peace in the region," according to a statement from Planalto, Brazil's presidential office.

It said Brazil defends "territorial integrity of Ukraine," adding it is why the South American nation voted in favor of a recent United Nations resolution.

During the call, Lula underscored his commitment to bring together any group of nations "capable of talking with both sides of the conflict to promote peace," said the statement.

It recalled Lula's conversations with leaders of France, Germany and the U.S. and his "willingness" to speak to China during his visit to Beijing and talk to Russia.

News outlet Poder360 reported that Lula does not want to compromise Brazil's bilateral and trade relations with Russia, China, nor the US.

Zelensky also reminded Lula that the Brazilian leader had previously visited Ukraine in 2004 and 2009, and invited him to visit the capital Kiev, with Lula voicing willingness to respond to the invitation "at an appropriate time".

It was the first conversation between the two heads of state.