Ankara denies U.S. State Department report on terrorism for 'deliberately distorting facts'

Türkiye on Friday rejected a new US State Department report on terrorism , saying it "deliberately distorts" Ankara's fight against the terrorist group.

2021 Country Report on Terrorism "deliberately distorts the fight against terrorist organizations that pose a direct threat to the security of our country," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Tanju Bilgiç said in a statement.

Mentioning of terror group PKK's Syria extension SDF as a partner in the fight against Daesh reveals that "the inaccuracy of the use of another terrorist organization in the fight against a terrorist organization has not been realized by the US authorities," Bilgiç said.

Ankara continues its fight against terrorist organizations PKK, the YPG/PYD, DHKP-C, FETO and Daesh/ISIS based on law, and it contributes effectively to international efforts in this field, he said.

It is unacceptable to describe Ankara's fight against the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) -- the group behind the July 15, 2016 coup attempt in Türkiye -- as "politically motivated" in the report.

Türkiye expects the US to end FETO presence and activities in its country immediately, Bilgiç said.

Also, for the other allegations in the report, the statement said the report includes hearsay claims and biased press reports and raises doubts about its seriousness.

In the statement, Bilgiç called on the US to show solidarity with Ankara in accordance with "the spirit of allies, to take a principled, consistent, determined and effective approach in the fight against terrorism."