Zelensky says his troops have situation on the fronts under control

Ukraine's armed forces have the situation on the country's fronts under control, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.



"We have every area on the front under control," Zelensky said on Wednesday in his evening video address. However, he said, people to the rear of the fronts continue to suffer from Russian attacks.



"Deliberate terror," Zelensky said of Russian artillery attacks on towns and villages behind the fronts in southern and eastern Ukraine."In most of our country, where we have managed to provide relative security, they [the residents] may not be able to relate to what life is like for people living in the border areas with Russia and in the south of our country," Zelensky said.



There, he said, people may not be on the front lines, but they are still directly at war. "There, where Russia is constantly trying to destroy everything people have, constantly - and this is not an exaggeration."



The Ukrainian armed forces, he said, are striving to use their efforts to restore security for those people who have to endure these constant Russian attacks. "Every movement of our flag forward will increase the security of our people."











