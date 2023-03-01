Mexican president shares photo of mythical creature

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador shared a picture Wednesday of an Aluxe -- a mythical creature of indigenous origin-that was allegedly spotted days ago at the construction site of his signature rail project.

But social media users and Twitter's fact-checking team soon contested Lopez Obrador's claim, noting the picture of the 'elf' is at least two years old and not recently taken in southeastern Mexico, as the president asserted.

The mythical creature in Mayan culture is said to be a bad omen for those who offend or trespass its territory. It can also be a guide and helpful entity if treated with kindness. The Alux is native to the Yucatan Peninsula where Lopez Obrador's main infrastructure project, El Tren Maya, is being constructed.

While Lopez Obrador is not of indigenous descent, nor does he profess indigenous beliefs or native tongues, the president has often indulged in ceremonies of indigenous origin to legitimize the construction of the Tren Maya.

On Dec. 16, 2018, the same day the Tren Maya began construction, Lopez Obrador conducted an indigenous ceremony "asking" Mother Earth for permission to start the more than 960 miles of track.

The project has cut down 3.4 million trees in the region after four years of construction, especially in the railway segment constructed by the Ministry of National Defense, which has overseen the felling of more than 2 million trees.

Despite multiple appeals pushed by citizens and environmental activists worried about the potential damage the train might represent to the region, the Lopez Obrador administration has continued with the construction by establishing the Tren Maya as a matter of national security.

The Tren Maya will cross 41 municipalities in five states from Mexico's southeastern region: Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatan and Quintana Roo.

The profits will go directly to the military since they are now the official owners of the project.















