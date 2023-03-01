Erdoğan announces Türkiye elections will be held on May 14

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan indicated on Wednesday that elections will be held on May 14, sticking to his previous plan for the vote with a date just over three months after a devastating earthquake killed more than 45,000 people in Türkiye's southern region.

"This nation will do what is necessary on May 14, God willing," Erdoğan said in a speech to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in parliament.

Following the devastating quakes, there were rumors that elections could be postponed until later in the year or could be held as scheduled on June 18.

Erdoğan previously said May 14 is the "most suitable" date for holding the elections.

EARTHQUAKES IN TÜRKİYE

Erdoğan promised to heal the wounds of victims of powerful earthquakes that hit the country's southern region last month, claiming more than 45,000 lives.

"Hopefully, we will erase the traces of the Feb. 6 earthquake as soon as possible," Erdoğan said.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras, struck 10 other provinces-including Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig. Some 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the devastating quakes.

All scientists called the process "not an ordinary one," Erdoğan said, adding: "Türkiye is seized by an earthquake storm."

"We will remove the debris, we will heal the wounds, we will replace the collapsed houses with well-constructed ones, we will win the hearts, we will build a new future and a new life for our people," he pledged.