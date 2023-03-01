Wanted Daesh/ISIS terror suspect arrested in Istanbul

A wanted Daesh/ISIS terror suspect was arrested in an operation in Istanbul, security sources said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified only by the initials M.M.B. and codenamed Abu Huzeyfe, was a so-called judge for the terror group in Syria's Tal Abyad, Manbij, and Raqqa regions between 2014 and 2018, the sources said on condition of anonymity.

He was presented in court and remanded in custody, they added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

It has since been attacked by the terror group several times, with 315 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.