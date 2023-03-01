 Contact Us
News World Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu, Russian counterpart meet on margins of G-20

Turkish FM Çavuşoğlu, Russian counterpart meet on margins of G-20

In a Twitter post, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said he met with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and discussed regional issues on the sidelines of the G-20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 01,2023
Subscribe
TURKISH FM ÇAVUŞOĞLU, RUSSIAN COUNTERPART MEET ON MARGINS OF G-20
(AA Photo)

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday met with his Russian counterpart on the sidelines of the Group of 20 foreign ministers' meeting in the capital New Delhi.

In a Twitter post, Çavuşoğlu said he met with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and discussed regional issues.

He also thanked Lavrov for Russia's support after the last month's twin earthquakes in southern Türkiye.

Çavuşoğlu also met with his Canadian counterpart Melanie Joly and thanked her for Canada's support after the earthquakes.

"Discussed #NATO enlargement & developments in #Ukraine," he added.