Top EU officials express condolences after train crash in Greece

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola expressed their condolences after a deadly train crash in Greece.



"The whole of Europe is mourning with you," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter.



"My thoughts are with the people of Greece after the terrible train accident that claimed so many lives last night near Larissa," the commission president wrote.



We are by your side, she added in Greek.



"My sincere condolences to all victims, their families and friends," Metsola wrote on Twitter.



"Grateful to all rescuers and medical staff on site," she added.



