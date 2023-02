An Israeli who was killed in violence in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday was also a US citizen, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"We condemn the horrific killing of two Israeli brothers near Nablus and the killing today of an Israeli near Jericho, who we understand was also an American citizen," Price told reporters.

"We also condemn the widescale indiscriminate violence by settlers against Palestinian civilians following the killings," Price added.