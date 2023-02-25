PKK/YPG being financed in Sweden, says Swedish security service

The terrorist organization PKK/YPG is being financed in Sweden, according to the Swedish Security Service (SAPO) on Saturday.

Susanna Trehorning, deputy head of counter-terrorism at SAPO, said in an interview with the state television SVT that the PKK/YPG receives significant financial support in their country, without specifying the amount.

Trehorning also mentioned that they are constantly working to identify those who commit crimes, and they recently arrested someone who was extorting businesses for the terrorist organization PKK/YPG.

Oscar Stenstrom, Sweden's chief negotiator for NATO membership, had previously stated on Jan. 29 in an interview with the state radio SR that organized crime groups in Sweden finance the PKK, and unlike Finland, the PKK has more sources of financial support in Sweden.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.