Georgia always ready to support Türkiye in these difficult days, says Georgian premier

Georgia's prime minister said Friday that his country is always ready to support Türkiye and its people in difficult days.

Irakli Garibashvili visited the Georgian search and rescue team that joined efforts to save lives in quake-hit Hatay province.

"On behalf of the Georgian people, I would like to say once again that we are always with you and that we are ready to support you in these difficult days," he said, expressing condolences for those killed.

Garibashvili and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Türkiye's Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez and the city's Governor Rahmi Dogan at the Hatay Airport.

"I personally conveyed my condolences to him and at the same time thanked him again for accepting me and my delegation in these difficult days. I am sure that you will get through these difficult days and you will return to your old days under the leadership of your President," he said.

During their visit to the Provincial Directorate of the country's disaster agency, AFAD, Donmez said: "From day one, friendly and brotherly countries gave their best support regarding humanitarian aid and particularly search and rescue efforts."

He added: "Undoubtedly, Georgia has a special place."

The 7.7- and 7.6-magnitude quakes were centered in Kahramanmaras and struck 10 other provinces -- Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniy and Sanliurfa. More than 13 million people have been affected.