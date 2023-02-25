 Contact Us
News World 14 killed, over 50 injured in road accident in central India

14 killed, over 50 injured in road accident in central India

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 25,2023
Subscribe
14 KILLED, OVER 50 INJURED IN ROAD ACCIDENT IN CENTRAL INDIA
(AA File Photo)

At least 14 people were killed and over 50 others were injured in a road accident in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Saturday morning.

Police said the incident took place on Friday night in the Sidhi district, when a truck hit buses parked on the side of a road.

Superintendent of Police Mukesh Shrivastava told local news agency Asian News International, that 14 people were killed and 56 others were injured in the incident.

Saket Malviya, a top district administration official told reporters that three buses had stopped on the road for refreshment when the truck lost its balance due to a tyre burst, resulting in the rear-end collision.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that each of the victims' next of kin will receive one million Indian rupees (approximately $12,057).