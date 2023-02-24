Ukrainian envoy says real 'great war' started 1 year ago

About some media reports that there may be a "great war" between Russia and Ukraine in the spring, Ukraine's ambassador to Türkiye said the real "great war" began one year ago, referring to the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war which started on Feb. 24, 2022.

"A full-scale invasion started one year ago. And this changed everything, the understanding of reality has changed. We have seen who are our friends and who is our enemy. A friend in need is a friend indeed," Vasyl Bodnar told Anadolu in an interview.

Bodnar noted that Russia used all its equipment against Ukraine, saying Kyiv used what it had to defend itself because "it was a matter of existence."

"This isn't just a regional conflict or a long-term disagreement. Russia wanted to destroy us both physically and mentally," Bodnar said.

Reminding a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin saying "There are no Ukrainians," Bodnar said Putin believed they were Russians and they could easily invade Ukraine, but that this did not happen.

"We are Ukrainian and we are proud of it, we defend ourselves," Bodnar said.

He also said Russia has not made any great territorial advancement in Ukraine, further noting that Moscow does not have many opportunities to do so.

"Our matter is not to harm Russia, but rather trying to get rid of them and establish a stable Europe. This is our way. But the Russians are different. That's why we say that if Russia stops the fire, it will be over. It's simple." Bodnar said.

Bodnar further said Russia's bombing of power plants and strikes near nuclear power plants pose a threat to the whole world, noting that decades would be needed to clear Ukraine of mines even if the war ended tomorrow.

"We'll see this war's consequences also in the future. But our victory and improvements will lay the groundwork for solid and sustainable security in the region. Otherwise, we will continue to deplete Europe's resources. We are defending our home and family. We need victory and we cannot accept any other way," he added.

On Feb. 24 last year, Russia declared its "special military operation" in Ukraine, which has resulted in the death of at least 8,006 civilians and 13,287 injuries, according to the latest UN figures.

'TÜRKİYE SHOWED SOLIDARITY WITH WORLD BY SENDING HUMANITARIAN AID TO MANY COUNTRIES'



Bodnar separately expressed his condolences to the Turkish people for the two earthquakes that jolted the country's southern region on Feb. 6.

"We tried to give as much help as we could with our soldiers and the search and rescue team. I remember that a year ago, Turkish people brought many humanitarian aid materials to this embassy. This was also a symbol of this war," he said.

Bodnar also pointed out that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Türkiye on the day President Joe Biden visited Ukraine, saying this showed "how important both Türkiye and Ukraine are for the US and the world."

He also said the U.S. and the whole world should support Türkiye and Ukraine at the moment.

"Today, perhaps we should prioritize providing support to Türkiye to get through these terrible things. Türkiye has shown solidarity with the world by sending humanitarian aid to many countries. Now, the world should respond to these aids," he noted.