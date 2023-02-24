News World Pakistani woman traces father’s murder suspect online after 15 years

Published February 24,2023

A Pakistani man will stand trial for a murder committed 15 years ago after his dramatic arrest in Dubai where he was traced by the victim's daughter through a LinkedIn profile, officials said on Friday.



Mohamed Ahmed Amjad, 44, was gunned down by a colleague in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi in 2008 following a work-related dispute, police official Irfan Baloch said.



The suspect fled Pakistan months after the incident and started living in Dubai in hiding, Baloch said.



The victim's daughter, Maham Amjad, who was 15 at the time of her father's death and now works as a marketing expert and model, also moved to Dubai. There, she traced down the man after seeing his LinkedIn profile in 2020.



She collected the court and police records from Pakistan through her contacts and the man was arrested after she provided the evidence, she said on Twitter.



"It took me 15 years to have a voice," Amjad said in a video on Twitter in October last year when she first sought help in the case.



In her latest tweet on Thursday, she thanked Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for making sure the documents for the extradition had reached Dubai authorities.



A team of Pakistani officials would soon bring him back to Karachi where his trial was expected to begin soon, Baloch said.



































